En Banc 5th Circ. Says Texas Can Further Limit Abortions

Law360 (August 19, 2021, 12:06 AM EDT) -- The full Fifth Circuit on Wednesday upheld new Texas restrictions on a standard abortion procedure during the second trimester, with the majority, but not all, of its judges ruling that Planned Parenthood and Whole Woman's Health haven't proven that the law imposes an undue burden on a large fraction of women. The plurality's decision vacated a Lone Star federal court's ruling finding the 2017 Texas statute unconstitutional because it essentially amounts to a ban on all dilation and evacuation procedures. The statute, S.B. 8, requires physicians to stop the heart — a step called "fetal demise" — before initiating the common procedure...

