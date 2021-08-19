Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

ConocoPhillips Alaska Drilling Permits Nixed Over GHG

Law360 (August 19, 2021, 5:08 PM EDT) -- Trump administration approvals for ConocoPhillips to conduct oil and gas drilling in the Alaskan National Petroleum Reserve have been vacated after a federal judge determined the environmental analysis of the project failed to take into account broader greenhouse gas impacts.

U.S. District Judge Sharon L. Gleason tossed the approvals Wednesday after finding that the federal government acted arbitrarily and capriciously by excluding foreign greenhouse gas emissions in its environmental analysis for the Willow Master Development Plan. Judge Gleason also said the government had essentially abdicated statutory responsibility to mitigate the impacts of fossil fuel development projects through the consideration of alternatives.  ...

