T-Mobile Breach Points To Need For Details, Privacy Law

Law360 (August 20, 2021, 4:59 PM EDT) -- The Federal Communications Commission says it's investigating a cyberattack that compromised the personal information of at least 48 million T-Mobile customers, while some members of Congress are calling for increased privacy regulation in light of the breach. In a statement provided to Law360 on Friday, FCC spokeswoman Paloma Perez said the agency is looking into the incident, but she declined to offer more details about how the FCC is handling the probe and how the agency might respond to any findings. "Telecommunications companies have a duty to protect their customers' information," she said. "The FCC is aware of reports of a...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS