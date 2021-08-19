Office Space Renter RGN Group Wins Ch. 11 Plan Nod In Del.

Law360 (August 19, 2021, 2:49 PM EDT) -- Buoyed by a North American parent company's $227 million break on prepetition claims and a hefty post-petition loan, affiliates of global office-space renter IWC PLC secured confirmation of its Delaware Chapter 11 plan Thursday, retaining nearly all its more than 100 prepetition site leases. U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Brendan L. Shannon approved RGN-Group Holding LLC's plans for its mostly intact fleet of sites after a hearing completed without a major objection. RGN-Group, part of IWC's U.S.-based Regus Corp., opened its case in August 2020, after the global pandemic disrupted business across the nation, with 112 site-lease holding debtors owing some $427 million...

