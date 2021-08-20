Maynard Cooper Grows Iowa Practice With 2 Shareholders

Law360 (August 20, 2021, 3:17 PM EDT) -- Birmingham, Alabama-based Maynard Cooper & Gale LLP is expanding its presence in the Midwest with the addition of two shareholders to its litigation practice. Iowa-based attorneys Angel West and Thomas Goodhue have joined Maynard Cooper, the firm announced on Wednesday. West focuses on the defense of consumer class actions, product liability and commercial litigation, while Goodhue represents clients in antitrust matters, consumer protection, business litigation and estate disputes. "We are excited to have Angel and Tom join our talented team of litigators," William Wahlheim, chair of the firm's litigation section, said in a statement. "Their background and years of experience will...

