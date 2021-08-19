Ex-Fox Rothschild Aide Aims To Expand Sex Assault Suit

Law360 (August 19, 2021, 4:24 PM EDT) -- A former Fox Rothschild LLP legal assistant asked a New Jersey federal court Thursday to allow her to add an office administrator as a defendant to her suit alleging an ex-firm attorney sexually assaulted her and that the firm dismissed her complaints. Stephanie Jones wants the District of New Jersey to give her the green light to add Elli Albert as a defendant so the office administrator can face claims that she participated in covering up the alleged actions of former Fox Rothschild attorney Ian Siminoff, according to a letter the former legal assistant filed with the court on Thursday....

