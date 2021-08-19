Bank's Execs Admit Lying About Money In Asset-Shift Scheme

Law360 (August 19, 2021, 7:24 PM EDT) -- The directors of a now-defunct Illinois bank admitted Thursday that they committed perjury relating to a bank fraud scheme in which they shifted and hid assets to avoid paying creditors after defaulting on millions of dollars in personal and corporate loans. Pethinaidu Veluchamy, 75, and his wife, Parameswari, 71, who are now-defunct First Mutual Bancorp's primary shareholders, each pled guilty before U.S. District Judge Andrea Wood to separate counts of making false statements while under oath. Prosecutors added those charges in a second superseding indictment they filed over the Veluchamys' alleged scheme to conceal assets to avoid repaying Bank of America...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS