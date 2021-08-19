Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Revised Pension Suit Moots US Steel Dismissal Bid

Law360 (August 19, 2021, 5:11 PM EDT) -- A Pennsylvania federal court turned down U.S. Steel's request to toss a suit lodged by former train workers at its railroad subsidiaries who claimed the company fired employees to avoid letting their pensions vest.

U.S. District Judge W. Scott Hardy found Wednesday that the motion to dismiss filed in July by U.S. Steel, Transtar and other subsidiaries was moot since ex-workers Joshua Prolenski and Dennis Paceley revised their proposed class action earlier this month.

The amended Employee Retirement Income Security Act complaint, filed Aug. 16, clarified the joint-employer relationship between parent company U.S. Steel and its subsidiaries, which include the holding...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!