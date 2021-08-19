Biden's Plans Won't Hike Small-Biz Tax Rates, Treasury Says

Law360 (August 19, 2021, 7:05 PM EDT) -- Most small-business owners won't face higher tax rates and millions of entrepreneurs will actually see their taxes decline under President Joe Biden's economic growth proposals, a senior U.S. Treasury Department official said Thursday. President Joe Biden's economic growth proposals will not raise taxes for small-business owners, a U.S. Treasury deputy secretary said Thursday. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh) Treasury Deputy Secretary Wally Adeyemo said a new analysis from Treasury and the National Economic Council shows that Biden's plans to make big corporations and wealthy individuals pay higher tax rates won't dampen the outlook for small-business owners. Biden's proposals will protect "97% of small-business owners from...

