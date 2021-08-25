Lloyd's Hit With Insurance Claim Over Quarantined Ship

Law360, London (August 25, 2021, 1:52 PM BST) -- A shipowner is suing Lloyd's Insurance after it allegedly refused to pay out on a claim for a vessel that missed out on repairs when it was quarantined because of the COVID-19 pandemic. EBE NV told the High Court in an Aug. 3 claim, which has just been made public, that Lloyd's Insurance Company SA owes it $471,262 for the earnings that its ship, El Grasso, lost when it was quarantined. It was held for 12 days in the Philippines in February 2020 as the COVID-19 outbreak took hold. El Grasso was due to undergo repairs that month, but the work...

