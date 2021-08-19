Mich. Judge Quarantining As Virus Halts 1st Live Criminal Trial

Law360 (August 19, 2021, 7:22 PM EDT) -- The chief judge for the Eastern District of Michigan and three staffers are quarantining after a law clerk tested positive for COVID-19, throwing a wrench into the district's first criminal trial since the pandemic's onset, court officials confirmed Thursday. Chief U.S. District Judge Denise Page Hood put an indefinite hold on Dr. Frank Patino's sweeping $120 million health care fraud trial Wednesday after revealing during a hearing that she'd been in contact with a COVID-positive law clerk, according to court officials. The clerk tested positive two days ago after reporting she'd been around a person who'd come in contact with someone...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS