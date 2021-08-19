Justices Urged To Undo 9th Circ. Copyright Damages Ruling

Law360 (August 19, 2021, 7:56 PM EDT) -- Fabric company Desire LLC wants the U.S. Supreme Court to take its challenge to a Ninth Circuit finding that it shouldn't have been allowed to win multiple statutory infringement verdicts against a group of businesses accused of selling knockoffs to Burlington Coat Factory and other retailers. Desire on Monday filed a petition seeking high court review of a February circuit court majority ruling that wiped out the 2017 jury verdicts that Desire won in copyright litigation over textiles. The petition said that the circuit court decision wrongly limited Desire "to a single statutory damages award for the infringement" by multiple defendants....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS