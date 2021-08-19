Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Justices Urged To Undo 9th Circ. Copyright Damages Ruling

Law360 (August 19, 2021, 7:56 PM EDT) -- Fabric company Desire LLC wants the U.S. Supreme Court to take its challenge to a Ninth Circuit finding that it shouldn't have been allowed to win multiple statutory infringement verdicts against a group of businesses accused of selling knockoffs to Burlington Coat Factory and other retailers.

Desire on Monday filed a petition seeking high court review of a February circuit court majority ruling that wiped out the 2017 jury verdicts that Desire won in copyright litigation over textiles.

The petition said that the circuit court decision wrongly limited Desire "to a single statutory damages award for the infringement" by multiple defendants....

