6 Firms Guide Trio Of SPACs Seeking To Raise $550M

Law360 (August 19, 2021, 5:59 PM EDT) -- Three blank-check companies focused on areas such as real estate, retail, health care technology and financial services said Thursday they planned to raise a total $550 million in a trio of initial public offerings guided by six law firms including Loeb & Loeb and Blank Rome. In a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, Loeb & Loeb LLP-led BurTech Acquisition Corp. said it planned to raise $250 million, with underwriter's counsel from Lucosky Brookman LLP. And in similar filings, Blank Rome LLP-guided Future Health ESG Corp. announced plans for a $200 million IPO with its underwriter represented by Graubard...

