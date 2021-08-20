FCC Orders Internet Calling Co. To Fix Accessibility Failures

Law360 (August 20, 2021, 6:33 PM EDT) -- The Federal Communications Commission has ordered Internet calling company ViaTalk to make adjustments to its product support communications so that individuals with disabilities could better access them. The agency in an order released Wednesday found that although ViaTalk — which provides Voice over Internet Protocol services — did meet its obligation under the Communications Act to provide accessible service, it did not satisfy its requirement to provide access to information such as product support communications to individuals with disabilities. The FCC notes that the case is the first time the agency has addressed sections of the act dealing with accessibility for the disabled. The FCC said the issue came...

