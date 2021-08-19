Texas Judge Orders DHS To Expand Detention, Removal Ops

Law360 (August 19, 2021, 7:11 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of Homeland Security can't follow two Biden administration directives narrowing the scope of its civil immigration enforcement operations, a Texas federal judge ruled Thursday, saying the memos likely violate federal immigration law. U.S. District Judge Drew B. Tipton, the same judge who enjoined President Joe Biden's attempt to pause most deportations earlier this year, issued a nationwide injunction in a 160-page order. The court blocked federal policy prioritizing migrants believed to threaten national security, public safety or border security for removal and U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement guidance implementing those priorities. The policy marked a break from the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS