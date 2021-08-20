EQT 'Cherry-Picked' Ruling To Dodge $40M Suit, 4th Circ. Told

Law360 (August 20, 2021, 5:05 PM EDT) -- Royalty owners say that EQT Corp. is taking a lower court's ruling out of context to try and quash $40 million trespassing claims, which they say stand separate from an 11-year-old settlement that the company claims addressed the current issues. The group of oil and gas owners, led by Marcus Huey, told the Fourth Circuit Thursday that EQT's opening brief in its bid to overturn a lower court's finding had cherry-picked portions of that district's same ruling and ignored the "central tenet" of the court's "well-reasoned opinion" in order to "support its disparaging chorus and false narrative of victimhood." The West...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS