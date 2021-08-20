Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

SEC Accuses Tech Startup Duo Of $13M Fraud Scheme

Law360 (August 20, 2021, 12:57 PM EDT) -- A fintech startup's founder and a business ally raised nearly $13 million from investors by sweet-talking them with empty promises about rock-solid business deals in Central and South America, the U.S Securities and Exchange Commission said Thursday in a lawsuit.

In a civil suit filed in Massachusetts federal court, securities regulators said Florida resident Joshua Dax Cabrera — the founder and CEO of Medsis International Inc. — and Massachusetts businessman Paul Hess ran a fraud over five years on more than 160 investors in the company, which held itself out as a database and financial payments startup.

"Throughout Medsis' offering of...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Companies

Government Agencies

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!