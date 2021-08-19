Calif. Bans Insurance Policy Cancellations Amid Wildfires

Law360 (August 19, 2021, 10:00 PM EDT) -- California insurers are banned from not renewing or canceling the residential property insurance policies held by more than 25,000 policyholders affected by Northern California's Lava and Beckwourth Complex fires for one year, thanks to a moratorium the state insurance commissioner issued Thursday. It is the first of what the California Department of Insurance expects will be many moratoriums issued this year as wildfires continue to burn across the state, according to a statement from the agency. Insurance Commissioner Ricardo Lara said in the statement that the move is part of a broader effort to help consumers through increased insurance protections and...

