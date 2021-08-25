Lewis Brisbois Adds Ex-Marshall Dennehey Insurance Pro

Law360 (August 25, 2021, 3:00 PM EDT) -- Lewis Brisbois Bisgaard & Smith LLP has added a general liability attorney previously with Marshall Dennehey Warner Coleman & Goggin PC as a partner in its Tampa, Florida, office, the firm has announced. John Heilman will be a member of Lewis Brisbois' general liability practice, where he will focus his work on personal injury protection, or PIP, and civil litigation defense, according to the firm's announcement Aug. 19. Heilman regularly defends several of the largest PIP carriers in the country, according to the firm. He also manages statewide defense portfolios in Florida and defends campgrounds and recreational vehicle dealers facing either...

