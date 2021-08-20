Steelmaker's Tariff Abuse Suit To Stay In Pa. Federal Court

Law360 (August 20, 2021, 3:58 PM EDT) -- A Pennsylvania federal judge has ruled that a steelmaker's lawsuit accusing U.S. Steel of abusing the process for objecting to tariff exemptions on foreign steel will stay in federal court, since the case would involve reviewing and second-guessing decisions by the U.S. secretary of commerce. U.S. District Judge William S. Stickman IV said that even though NLMK Steel has claimed under state law that competitor U.S. Steel lied about its ability to domestically produce the raw steel that NLMK sought from foreign sources, the suit required the court to ponder whether federal officials would have granted NLMK exemptions to tariffs on...

