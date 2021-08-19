Biden Gets 4th Judicial Opening In Colorado

Law360 (August 19, 2021, 9:18 PM EDT) -- U.S. District Judge Christine M. Arguello, an appointee of former President George W. Bush who became the first Hispanic jurist in the District of Colorado, is assuming senior status next year in a move that opens the fourth judicial vacancy in the Centennial State so far under Joe Biden's presidency. Judge Arguello, 66, plans to enter the form of judicial semi-retirement on July 15, 2022, the Administrative Office of the U.S. Courts said Thursday. She joined the federal bench in September 2008. The judge's chamber did not immediately reply to an inquiry from Law360 regarding her decision. Federal judges qualify for...

