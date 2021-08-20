Illinois Contractor Must Face Suit Over Manhole Fall Injuries

Law360 (August 20, 2021, 7:01 PM EDT) -- An Illinois appeals court has revived a lawsuit by an agricultural store manager who fell into an open manhole, finding that a service contractor owed a duty of care when it removed the manhole lid. The three-judge panel on Thursday overturned a Peoria County lower court's summary judgment that allowed Central Illinois Scale Co. to escape claims it was responsible for Rodrick S. Studer's plunge into an agape maintenance hole, causing a strained back and broken foot. The contractor should have warned Studer of the dangerous condition, and it wouldn't have been hard to do so, said Justice Vicki Wright, who...

