NY AG Says Bronx Clinic Owner Operated $4M Medicaid Scam

Law360 (August 20, 2021, 7:54 PM EDT) -- A Bronx clinic owner is accused of operating an elaborate Medicaid scheme in which she coerced low-income New Yorkers into giving her their Medicaid numbers and then used them to steal more than $4 million via fake claims, New York Attorney General Letitia James announced Friday. Leslie Montgomery, 50, was hit with both an indictment and a civil suit in Bronx County Supreme Court, according to the filings. According to the indictment, the Bronx resident advertised a phony housing assistance program to lure people into sharing their personal information, which included their Medicaid numbers. She then submitted false claims for custom-molded back...

