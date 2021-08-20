Topps' SPAC Deal Is A Goner After MLB Decision To Cut Ties

Law360 (August 20, 2021, 9:38 AM EDT) -- Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corp. II's planned merger with Topps Co. is getting scrapped in light of Major League Baseball's decision not to renew its decades-old partnership with the collectibles business, the companies said Friday. The two sides have come to a "mutual agreement" to cancel their deal, according to statements from each. The decision was made after MLB and the Major League Players Association announced they will not be extending their professional relationships with Topps Co. Inc. when the agreements come up for renewal at the end of 2025 and 2022, respectively. Topps said Friday that it will remain a private...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS