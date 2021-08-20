How CD&R Bagged A UK Grocery Giant With Its New £7B Bid

Law360 (August 20, 2021, 5:03 PM EDT) -- Clayton Dubilier & Rice LLC has wooed British supermarket chain Morrisons with a roughly £7 billion ($9.5 billion) takeover offer that tops a bid from rival suitor Fortress Investment Group LLC, although the competing buyer isn't bowing out of the running just yet. The deal between Clayton Dubilier & Rice-led Market Bidco Ltd. and Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC carries an enterprise value of £9.7 billion for the British grocery giant, according to a Thursday night statement. The agreement calls for Market Bidco to pay 285 pence per share in cash for Morrisons, and the companies expect to complete the transaction in...

