Judge Says Radio Host's Suit Against PGA Misses Fairway

Law360 (August 20, 2021, 4:06 PM EDT) -- The PGA was within its rights to ask SiriusXM Radio to suspend a radio show hosted by a former swing coach for golfer Tiger Woods over racist and sexist on-air comments about female golfers, a Florida federal judge determined. In granting summary judgment to the PGA Tour, U.S. District Judge Rodolfo Ruiz II said Thursday that SiriusXM agreed to a settlement with the former swing coach, Hank Haney, to end his radio show. Judge Ruiz also concluded that Haney hasn't produced any evidence to back up his claims that the PGA Tour unlawfully pressured Sirius to cancel his show, "Hank Haney Golf Radio,"...

