Century 21 Unit Sees Commission Win Over NJ Church Nixed

Law360 (August 20, 2021, 7:07 PM EDT) -- A New Jersey state appeals court on Friday toppled a win for a Century 21 affiliate in a commission battle with a church, reasoning that an unresolved dispute over the leasing agreement at issue should have precluded a lower court's ruling in favor of the real estate company. A three-judge New Jersey Appellate Division panel reversed a Middlesex County Superior Court's grant of summary judgment in favor of Century 21 — Main Street Realty Inc., which sought a commission for brokering a deal to lease St. Cecelia Church in Iselin's school building to the Edison Board of Education. The church argued...

