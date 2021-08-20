Citadel Dragged Into Rival's €47M Poaching Suit

Law360, London (August 20, 2021, 4:24 PM BST) -- A British headhunter hired by Citadel LLC to lure securities traders away from Susquehanna International Group in Dublin can rope the financial giant into its rival's €47 million ($55 million) executive poaching dispute, an Irish court has ruled. Execuzen, a London-based recruiter for senior executives, can add Citadel and the former head of one of the American firm's trading teams, Daniel Needham, to Susquehanna's damages lawsuit against the headhunter, a judge at the High Court of Ireland ruled on Thursday. Susquehanna, the overseas arm of the American investment broker, is suing Execuzen for allegedly convincing one of its securities teams based...

