Energy Co. Seeks $52M For Failed Natural Gas Delivery

Law360 (August 20, 2021, 6:26 PM EDT) -- A Houston-based midstream energy company is seeking more than $52 million from a former business partner that allegedly defaulted on a 15-year natural gas delivery contract. Midcoast G&P (East Texas) LP told a Harris County district court in a Thursday filing it declared financial default against Oklahoma-based ETX Energy LLC after ETX failed to deliver its commitment of more than 12 billion cubic feet of natural gas in 2019 and refused to pay the invoice for the missed target. ETX didn't refute the invoice amount of $7.9 million, which was calculated based on an equation set out in the contract, but...

