Juul-Altria Force Some Buyers Into Arb But Can't Duck Suit

Law360 (August 20, 2021, 10:02 PM EDT) -- Attorneys pursuing consolidated antitrust proposed class actions against e-cigarette maker Juul and former rival Altria will have to find new direct purchasers after the consumers who bought from the companies directly were forced into arbitration in a California federal court ruling Thursday that otherwise largely kept the allegations intact. U.S. District Judge William H. Orrick gave counsel 30 days to substitute the three direct purchaser plaintiffs, whom he said could not escape the fact that they clicked the box agreeing to Juul Labs Inc.'s terms and conditions, which included an arbitration clause and class action waiver, when buying from the company's...

