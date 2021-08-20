US Won't Scrap Tariffs On Chinese Steel Pipes

Law360 (August 20, 2021, 3:35 PM EDT) -- The U.S. International Trade Commission kept intact anti-dumping and countervailing duties on Chinese steel pipes, with a panel finding that the U.S. steel sector would be economically harmed without the tariffs in place. A panel of ITC commissioners ruled 5-0 on Thursday that illegal dumping and subsidies would continue unchecked — to the detriment of U.S. businesses — if they lifted decade-old tariffs on seamless carbon and alloy steel standard, line and pressure pipes from China. The duties include a 98.74% anti-dumping tariff for firms considered part of the "China-wide entity" and countervailing duties stretching from 8.24% to 49.56%. The Chinese...

