Ill. Governor Signs 2 More Bills To Support Immigrants

Law360 (August 20, 2021, 4:49 PM EDT) -- Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker has signed into law two bills that will clear the way for Cook County public defenders to represent immigrants in removal proceedings and require state agencies to launch public information campaigns to ensure immigrants know their legal rights. In announcing the bill signing Thursday, Pritzker said it builds on "nation-leading efforts to make Illinois a welcoming state for immigrants and refugees." Just weeks earlier, the governor inked his name on a handful of other immigration-related bills, including one blocking state and local agencies from entering into contracts to detain or house immigrants for civil violations, making the...

