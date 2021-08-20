5th Circ. Won't Stay 'Remain In Mexico' Order During Appeal

Law360 (August 20, 2021, 6:25 PM EDT) -- The Fifth Circuit held the Biden administration is unlikely to prevail on the merits in its appeal of a Texas federal judge's order reinstituting the "Remain in Mexico" policy and denied the administration's request to stay the order. The government's appeal landed less than a week after U.S. District Judge Matthew J. Kacsmaryk ruled that the U.S. Department of Homeland Security violated the Administrative Procedure Act when it rescinded the Migrant Protection Protocols, which forced tens of thousands of asylum seekers to wait out their removal proceedings in Mexico. The decision was a win for Texas and Missouri, which challenged the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS