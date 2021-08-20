Ex-Javerbaum Atty Hit With Suspension For 'Gross Neglect'

Law360 (August 20, 2021, 3:54 PM EDT) -- A Florida attorney who previously worked in a New Jersey office of Javerbaum Wurgaft Hicks Kahn Wikstrom & Sinins PC has been suspended from practicing law in the Garden State for six months for neglecting five separate clients. Saul Gary Gruber, of Miami, Florida, was suspended in an order from the New Jersey Supreme Court on Thursday. He consented to the discipline in February. His ethics charges, which stem from a period of when he was working in the Mt. Laurel office of Javerbaum Wurgaft, include five instances of neglect, failure to keep a client reasonably informed, failure to expedite litigation...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS