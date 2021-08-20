9th Circ. Affirms Traveling Nurse Agency's No-Poach Loss

Law360 (August 20, 2021, 10:10 PM EDT) -- A Ninth Circuit panel affirmed the dismissal of an antitrust suit brought by a traveling nurse agency against a rival over a no-poach provision in a contract they signed, with the panel finding that the nonsolicitation provision is ancillary to the broader agreement and not a "naked" restraint on competition. In a Thursday published and unanimous opinion authored by Circuit Judge Milan D. Smith Jr., the panel upheld the district court's summary judgment rulings in favor of AMN Healthcare Inc. over Aya Healthcare Services Inc.'s antitrust action. The panel affirmed that the nonsolicitation provision is not an unreasonable restraint prohibited by...

