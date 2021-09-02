Real Estate Lawyers On The Move

Law360 (September 2, 2021, 2:31 PM EDT) -- Renée Maxey Womble Bond Dickinson has hired Renée Maxey as an of counsel for its office in Greenville, South Carolina. Maxey brings with her a broad background in construction, development, financing and acquisition matters. She was previously assistant general counsel at Johnson Development Associates Inc. Iryna Ivashchuk Iryna Ivashchuk has joined Seyfarth Shaw LLP as a partner in the firm's Atlanta office. Ivashchuk, who's fluent in Russian and Ukrainian, has experience doing various cross-border real estate deals in Latin America and Europe, and works on a wide range of transactional and financing matters. R. Michael Joyce Stuart Kane LLP has brought on board a...

