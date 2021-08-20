Chevron Can Pursue Gov't Indemnity Under WWII Fuel Deals

Law360 (August 20, 2021, 4:28 PM EDT) -- The Court of Federal Claims has ruled that Chevron can pursue more than $65 million in indemnity claims against the federal government over remediation related to fuel produced during World War II, saying it has jurisdiction over the dispute. A recent Federal Circuit decision in a similar case showed that the claims court has the authority to hear the indemnity claims of Chevron U.S.A. Inc., Texaco Downstream Properties Inc. and Union Oil Co. of California under the now-repealed Contract Settlement Act, or CSA, because the act was still in effect when their claims accrued, Judge Charles F. Lettow ruled on Thursday....

