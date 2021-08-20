US Sanctions 'Rank-And-File' Russians In Navalny Attack

Law360 (August 20, 2021, 5:46 PM EDT) -- The U.S. on Friday sanctioned several Russian individuals and specialized laboratories that it charged with carrying out and coordinating last year's poisoning of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny. The U.S. Department of the Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control froze the assets of nine Russian nationals who the U.S. identified as commanders, or the rank-and-file security service operators, of the August 2020 attack on Navalny. The restrictions mark the second time the U.S. has issued sanctions in response to the Navalny poisoning. "Navalny's poisoning was a shocking violation of international norms against the use of chemical weapons and was part of...

