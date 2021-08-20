Ex-Judges, Others Back Gitmo Detainee In CIA Subpoena Row

Law360 (August 20, 2021, 9:42 PM EDT) -- A Guantanamo Bay detainee received a flood of support Friday in his bid to convince the U.S. Supreme Court to allow him to subpoena former CIA contractors about his torture in U.S. custody, with former federal judges, human rights scholars and others rallying against the government's broad view of the state secrets privilege. In 15 separate amicus briefs, five former federal judges, 61 human rights scholars, a dozen human rights organizations, Public Citizen, the Electronic Frontier Foundation, five current and former United Nations special rapporteurs and several other stakeholders urged the high court to uphold the Ninth Circuit's decision to revive Abu Zubaydah's...

