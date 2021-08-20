Duane Morris Seeks $500K Booty For Sunken Treasure Deal

Law360 (August 20, 2021, 4:06 PM EDT) -- Duane Morris has told the Delaware Chancery Court it seeks $500,000 for its work brokering a deal in a proposed class action that claimed a maritime exploring venture launched to search for sunken treasure engaged in corporate "piracy" and stashed financial information. In a brief filed on Wednesday, Duane Morris LLP told Vice Chancellor J. Travis Laster that the fee and expense award sought is reasonable and not opposed by defendants. "Plaintiffs' counsel in class and derivative litigation are entitled to reasonable awards of attorneys' fees and expenses where their efforts convey benefits upon the class and the company, respectively," the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS