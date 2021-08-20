IP Hires: Spotify, Vinson & Elkins, G-CON

Law360 (August 20, 2021, 5:50 PM EDT) -- Spotify has tapped the U.S. Copyright Office's former general counsel to lead its public policy team, while a former King & Spalding attorney with experience in the fossil fuel and chemical industries has joined Vinson & Elkins. Here are the details on these and other notable hires. G-CON Manufacturing Jody Lynn DeStefanis G-CON Manufacturing Inc. has hired Schlumberger Technology Corp. general and intellectual property counsel Jody Lynn DeStefanis to become its top attorney. Texas-based G-CON said on Aug. 12 that DeStefanis will oversee the company's intellectual property, contractual negotiations, and ethics and compliance, along with advising on legal issues amid day-to-day...

