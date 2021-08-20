State Broadcasters Implore FCC Not To Raise Regulatory Fees

Law360 (August 20, 2021, 8:53 PM EDT) -- A number of state broadcasters associations are asking the Federal Communications Commission to avoid hiking the regulatory fees they're required to pay annually, at least for this year, telling the agency they're one of the last bastions for reliable local news in many places. The request was made Tuesday during an in-person meeting between leaders of various state broadcasting groups and a representative for FCC Commissioner Nathan Simington, according to an ex parte filing made Thursday. Revenues have dipped significantly over the last two years, especially due to the pandemic, and the broadcasting groups from Indiana, Minnesota, Georgia and Montana say...

