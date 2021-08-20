VA Supplier Gets 30-Month Term, Ending Fla. Kickbacks Probe

Law360 (August 20, 2021, 5:30 PM EDT) -- A former U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs vendor will serve 2½ years in prison for paying kickbacks to employees of Florida VA hospitals, the last of 16 defendants sentenced in a criminal sweep that netted $9.2 million worth of restitution. U.S. District Judge William P. Dimitrouleas hit Earron Starks, 51, with a 30-month prison sentence and $2.5 million restitution order Wednesday. His wife, Carlicha Starks, 42, was also sentenced to supervised release and ordered to pay $501,000 for her role in the wide-ranging bribery scheme. The Starkses, both of Hallandale Beach, Florida, copped in March 2020 to one count each of conspiracy...

