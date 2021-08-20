Ex-Exec Can't Control Venezuelan Network, 11th Circ. Says

Law360, Miami (August 20, 2021, 9:38 PM EDT) -- The Eleventh Circuit ruled Friday that a Venezuelan court-appointed oversight board has control over the country's LaTele network in its long-running copyright fight with U.S.-based Spanish-language network Telemundo, rejecting former LaTele president Fernando Fraiz's appeal that he is still the sole owner and chief executive of the network's parent companies. The ruling settles a dispute over who controls the network in an already resolved case, determining that Fraiz is a nonparty with no right to litigate on behalf of the network. A South Florida district court ruled in 2018 that Junta Interventora, which was appointed by a Venezuelan court as Fraiz...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS