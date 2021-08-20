1st Circ. Says Feds Bear Burden In Immigrant Detention Cases

Law360 (August 20, 2021, 6:18 PM EDT) -- The First Circuit said in a split decision Thursday that federal officials can no longer play with "loaded dice" in seeking to deny immigrants bail, finding that it's the government's burden to prove that a detainee is a flight risk or danger to the community. The majority decision, penned by U.S. Circuit Judges William J Kayatta Jr. and Kermit V. Lipez, requires the government to provide clear and convincing evidence that a detained immigrant is dangerous or prove by a preponderance of the evidence that they are a flight risk in order to detain them. In the underlying case, Ana Ruth...

