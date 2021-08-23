Ky. Basketball Coach Gets Immunity Over HS Player's Death

Law360 (August 23, 2021, 8:35 PM EDT) -- A Kentucky appeals court said a Lexington high school's assistant basketball coach and its athletic trainer can't be held liable for the 2017 death of a student-athlete who died after practice, finding the two made judgment calls following the player's collapse that entitled them to qualified immunity. The three-judge panel's decision on Friday closes the door on claims by Peace Ifeacho, the mother of sophomore Star Ifeacho and executor of his estate, that Chris Armstrong, a teacher and assistant coach, and Cody Begley, an athletic trainer, were negligent and violated Fayette County education policy when treating her 15-year-old son, who had...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS