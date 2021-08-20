SEC Accuses Ga. Adviser Of Running $110M Ponzi Scheme

Law360 (August 20, 2021, 8:31 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission has accused a Georgia investment adviser of operating a decade-long, $110 million Ponzi scheme that the agency says has defrauded over 400 investors and is still ongoing. In a suit filed in Georgia federal court on Friday, the SEC accused John J. Woods of luring investors into a fund called Horizon Private Equity III LLC. The commission says investment advisers at Livingston Group Asset Management Company, which does business as Southport Capital, persuaded investors to lend money to Horizon. Southport is another named defendant in the case. According to the complaint, there are over 400...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS