Regeneron Wants COVID-19 Tech Patent Suit Axed

Law360 (August 20, 2021, 6:41 PM EDT) -- Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. wants a New York federal judge to toss a suit claiming it used poached technology in its development and testing of COVID-19 vaccines and treatments, saying the company is protected by a legal safe harbor. In a document docketed on Friday, but dated July 16, Regeneron asked the court to dismiss a lawsuit from San Diego-based Allele Biotechnology and Pharmaceuticals Inc. claiming the pharmaceutical giant infringed its patented mNeonGreen technology. Regeneron said that when alleged infringement is done as part of an ongoing submission to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, a safe harbor of the Hatch-Waxman Act...

