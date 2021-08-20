PNC Bank Won't Forgive All Of Eligible PPP Loan, Suit Says

Law360 (August 20, 2021, 6:26 PM EDT) -- PNC Bank refused to forgive a Pittsburgh-area label company's full Paycheck Protection Program loan, mistakenly insisting that a portion had to be repaid because it went to the owners' salaries, according to a lawsuit the business filed in Pennsylvania state court Friday. Swan Industries Inc., which does business in Coraopolis, Pennsylvania, as Swan Label and Tag, said all of its May 2020 PPP Small Business Administration loan went toward its employees' payroll, but when it sought the paperwork to get the loan forgiven, PNC had preemptively filled in the forgivable amount as less than what Swan had borrowed and said the original...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS