CIT Backs Indian Flange Cos. Reduced Tariffs Over Family Rift

Law360 (August 23, 2021, 8:29 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Court of International Trade backed an Indian steel flange producer's lowered antidumping tariffs, saying the U.S. Department of Commerce had adequately explained its decision to give the company separate duty rates from businesses owned by the same family. Commerce had initially treated Echjay Forgings, which is owned by Sarvadaman Doshi, as an affiliate of businesses owned by Doshi's estranged uncle and brothers and assigned the entire group of businesses a 145.25% dumping margin. CIT Judge Gary Katzmann knocked that decision in October 2020 and ordered Commerce to explain the treatment in light of evidence showing the family members were...

